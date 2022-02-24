Islamabad: Be it in any part of the world, news of spotting a UFO never fails to excite people. A similar report has emerged from Pakistan, where a mysterious UFO was spotted hovering over Pakistan’s Islamabad for more than two hours. An extraterrestrial enthusiast, Arslan Warraich says he spotted the unidentified flying object over Islamabad while landing his drone.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Groom Touches Brides Feet in Wedding Ceremony, Netizens Applaud on Social Media - Watch

The Sun reported that Warraich spent two hours observing the “bulging triangle UFO” as it hovered over the city’s posh DHA 1 district. The 33-year-old businessman, who is formerly from Birmingham, filmed the UFO for over 13 minutes. In the video, the object appears to move at different points with the clearest footage coming at around 2:35 onwards. As per eyewitnesses, the flying object was hanging over the city in broad daylight. Also Read - Viral Video: Driver Stops Train to Collect Alwar's Famous Kachoris, Investigation Launched | Watch

“I filmed it for over 12 minutes at different times, took dozens of pictures and observed it for the best part of two hours,” he said. “I still don’t know what it was.” Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Consoles Pet Dog, Hugs Him Tightly And Calls Him 'Betu' | Watch

“To the naked eye it seemed like a black round rock but as I zoomed in, I could see it was roughly the shape of a triangle with a clear bulge on top towards the back. And it makes no sense for our military to be flying secret drones over a posh area of Islamabad where most of the army and government officers live,” Warraich further said.

The video has gone viral on social media, with UFO enthusiasts debating the origins of this mysterious object.