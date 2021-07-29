Mumbai, July 29: A German tourist recently recorded a video of a shiny and shape-shifting object in the sky, fueling speculations and conspiracy theories, that it might have could have been an unidentified object or UFO. The tourist, allegedly spotted the bizarre object out of his window while travelling on a plane.Also Read - Viral Video: Mysterious Bright Lights Spotted Across The Sky in Gujarat's Junagadh, Triggers Speculation of UFOs | Watch

Intrigued by it, he filmed the shiny white object on his Nikon P900 camera and claimed that the suspected UFO was flying alongside for seven minutes. He then sent the footage to popular YouTube conspiracy theorist known as Disclose Screen The Grimreefar. The video shows a white glowing object, appearing to constantly change shape and flying at a higher altitude than the airplane.

Grimereefar shared the video saying, “I’ve got this incredible sighting on film by a passenger on board an airline of what appears to be a shape-shifting object. The plane’s altitude is anywhere between 10,000 and 30,000 feet and this object is filmed over seven minutes above the altitude of the plane and it seems to be moving alongside with the plane. People are going to call this a UFO, well technically it is, but I’m leaning more towards this being a biological entity or a plasma-based life form living in our upper atmosphere.

Watch it here: