Viral Video: Ugly Fight Between Retd. IAS Officer, Couple In Noida Apartment For Taking Pet Dog In Society Lift

In the video, two women with their pet dog could be seen inside an elevator, when a man (the retired IAS officer) obstructs the closure of the lift and asks them to deboard with their pet.

Noida: An altercation erupted between a retired IAS and three other residents of a society in Noida over the latter taking their pet dog in an elevator. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera on the premises. According to reports, the incident happened on Monday when a retired IAS Officer, RP Gupta, and a woman were involved in a fight at Sector 108’s Park Laureate Society.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, captured Gupta attempting to record the confrontation. In response, the woman tried to prevent him from recording and a scuffle ensued. Consequently, the IAS offer slapped the woman and in a bid to defend herself, the woman used her hands too. The woman’s husband later arrived at the scene and confronted the former IAS officer.

WATCH: Massive Fight Over Dog in Noida Apartment Lift

नोएडा में कोतवाली सेक्टर-39 क्षेत्र के सेक्टर-108 स्थित पार्क लारेट सोसाइटी में लिफ्ट में कुत्ते को ले जाने के विवाद में एक सेवानिवृत आईएएस और महिला के बीच विवाद हो गया। pic.twitter.com/rmWW1zYexQ — Gautam Geetarjun (गीतार्जुन) (@GautamGeetarjun) October 30, 2023

The Noida Sector 39 police, which reached the spot, launched an investigation into the entire incident. The police said that as of now, both parties have come to a settlement. No case has been filed so far, they said.

As the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar took to X to authenticate the incident and added “There has been a dispute regarding taking the dog in the lift”. “There has been a dispute regarding taking the dog in the lift. Talks are being held with both parties, ACP-1 Noida Maya police station in-charge is at the spot. According to preliminary information, there has been a fight between both the parties, CCTV is being observed… after investigation, necessary action will be taken,” briefly translates the social media post of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Pet policies

According to OSD of Noida Authority, Indu Prakash Singh, highlighted that pet owners must register their pets by March 30, 2023, to avoid a Rs 500 fine. This registration can be done via a mobile application implemented when the dog policy was introduced in December of the previous year. Singh emphasized that pet registration is mandatory for all pet owners and provides an accurate database of dogs within the city

Note: For registration and further inquiries, individuals can contact Noida Authority at 0120-2425025, 26, 27, available from Monday to Friday between 9 am to 6 pm. Additionally, they can also reach out at 92055-59204.

