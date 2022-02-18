Max Fosh, a YouTuber who has 645k subscribers, claimed that he became the world’s richest person for seven whole minutes, leaving Elon Musk far behind with a net worth nearly twice as that of the Tesla CEO. The British man claimed on YouTube that he had become the “world’s richest man for seven minutes” after opening a company named “unlimited money limited”.Also Read - Elon Musk Offers $5000 to Teenager to Stop Tracking His Private Jet Location On Twitter

Max Fosh registered the company online as: unlimited money limited, and in the box which asked what would the company be doing, he posted – making money. An error popped up which asked him to choose the company's business activity.

Fosh casually ticked the box which said: manufacture of "macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products". However, he admitted that he does not understand what "farinaceous" means but says "that's what the company does".

He then finds out that 10 billion shares “works” and goes ahead to “submit” his online application which the website says will take two working days to process. Max then gets a “certificate” and declares that “unlimited money limited” is “officially” a company.

“If I created and registered a company with 10 billion shares with about unlimited money limited and sold one share for 50 pounds as an investment opportunity, that would legally value my company at 500 billion pounds, technically,” Max says in his YouTube video, adding, “That would make me the richest man in the world absolutely decimating my nearest rival Elon Musk.”

He does confess that it could be declared “fraudulent”. “That’s not good,” he adds. He then wears a suit and sets up shop in London’s financial district and after some persuasion even finds an “investor” who signs a 50 pound deal completing the “stock transfer”. He then sends the documents to the valuation adviser.

Two weeks later, he gets his response and the market cap is assessed at “500 billion pounds” making him the “richest man in the world”. However, since the company does not have any revenue and does not manufacture anything, the letter said: “due to lack of revenue activity, there is highly likely that you are now being accused of fraudulent activity.”

The letter recommended that “unlimited money limited” should be “dissolved”. Max promptly goes ahead to close the company not before asking the lone “shareholder” that he is ready to reimburse the 50 pounds. However, he adds that he will frame the “certificate”.

Max Fosh’s bid to become a billionaire went viral on the internet and netizens had a lot of fun watching the YouTuber surpass Elon Musk as ‘the richest man’. The video titled “I became the world’s richest man for 7 minutes” has received 764k views so far. The description of the video reads, “Come at me Elon”. Watch the viral video below: