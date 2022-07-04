Viral Video: Music and dance are the things that have the power to unite and bring people together. No matter what nationality or culture you are from, music has the ability to evoke powerful emotional responses. One such video ahs gone viral, showing student dancing at a cultural function in a college. He is joined by several others students dressed in various attires as a tribute to their culture. And when the dhol beats start playing, you know you can’t resist dancing! The students then join the dance with flags of their home countries. Meanwhile, others also cheer for them.Also Read - Viral Video: JugJugg Jeeyo Star Prajakta Koli Dances on Nach Punjaban While Hanging From 54th Floor. Watch

The awesome video was shared on Twitter by Sunny Hundal and originally shared on TikTok . “Modern Britain,” reads the sweet caption.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with more than 2.5 million views and several comments. People loved this video and poured love in the comments section. “Panjabi music always brings everyone together,” wrote one user while another commented, “A whole thread of joy. I’m so ashamed of my country most of the time, then I watch this and I know what my country is to me.” A third said, “Proof that all we need for world peace and global cultural acceptance is a great beat!”

I'm hooked already. Will be checking out some dance culture in Brum for the Birmingham International Dance Festival. — Jayne Elsden (@GudbuyTJayne) July 1, 2022

A whole thread of joy. I’m so ashamed of my country most of the time, then I watch this and I know what my country is to me. https://t.co/5N4GK4hmwn — Samantha Horley 🛄 (@SamanthaHorley) July 2, 2022

Just lovely & what a great kid.

One of the reasons why I love living in a multicultural society – taking pleasure in each other’s music and dance. https://t.co/Ws6zJenI6I — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 2, 2022

Awesome, right?