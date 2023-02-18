Home

Viral Video: UK Journalist Befriends Flower Seller in Tamil Nadu, The Heartwarming Gesture Wins Internet – Watch

Viral Video: UK journalist, Alex Outhwaite recently visited India and had a terrific experience visiting the various states of the nation. Alex made friends with a flower vendor in a Tamil Nadu market. The lady flower seller charmingly dressed her hair with a strand of jasmine flowers, which are customarily worn by women in South India. In the viral video, the flower-selling lady held the beautiful the jasmine flower chain to tie in Alex Outhwaite’s hair. The woman also spoke to the journalist and smiled warmly before pinning the flower garland on her hair. The two’s heartfelt conversation has gone viral and is stealing many people’s hearts.

Alex shared the video on her social media handle and captioned it, “In November I spent a month in Tamil Nadu – the south east Indian state. Tamil Nadu has a lot to offer. Miles of coastline, hill stations and tea plantations, thousand year old temples and a focus on the arts. As always though, some of my favourite moments were the unplanned ones – meeting new people.” The travel journalist’s viral video with the flower-selling lady has won several hearts on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Outhwaite (@alexouthwaite)

Desi netizens showered immense love on the viral video. They dropped heart and heart eye emojis. Several users reminded described Tamil Nadu as a particularly special region where morning flowers can be found and people braid their hair with them, inspiring others to do the same. One of the users wrote, “Aththi Devo Bhavo, always.” Another user wrote, “Heartwinning gesture.” The third one wrote, “We Indian’s are so friendly and help every one ❤️❤️.”

Travel writer Alex Outhwaite has recently spent several weeks travelling throughout India. Alex has been fully immersed in our nation’s many cuisines, traditions, and festivities from Udaipur to Tamil Nadu via Kolkata.

