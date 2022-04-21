New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on his maiden visit to Gujarat, visited a newly inaugurated factory of British equipment manufacturer — JCB in Halol on Thursday. JCB, an UK-Based construction equipment manufacturing firm, is known for selling bulldozers.Also Read - Bihar Man Brandishes A Gun As He Dances With Woman, Netizens Express Shock | Watch Viral Video

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, the UK PM could be seen jumping on a JCB machine, taking the driver's seat and posing with the equipment popular for digging roads in India.

Johnson meets business tycoon Gautam Adani

Johnson meets business tycoon Gautam Adani

Johnson, who arrived in India on Thursday morning, met with billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani before visiting the factory of British equipment manufacturer — JCB. The meeting took place at the Adani Group’s global headquarters at Shantigram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

“Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat,” Adani tweeted afterwards.

Sources said the two, among other things, discussed key sectors such as energy transition, climate action, aerospace and defence collaboration. With India set to invest USD 300 billion by 2030 to modernize its armed forces, sources said collaboration in the defence sector was one of the key focus areas of the meeting between Adani and Johnson.

