Viral Video: A hilarious footage of United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak’s doppelganger partying at an Ibiza club has resurfaced on social media, leaving netizens in splits. Well, before you say it’s Ashish Nehra, let’s clarify it’s not him. The video shows a man, who bears an uncanny similarity to Sunak, partying away without a worry at Wayne Lineker’s club in Ibiza. In the video, the man dubbed as ‘Raving Rishi’, is shirtless, wearing black sunglasses, Versace shorts and a shiny watch while holding a orange cup in his hand. The man seemed to have no care in the world as he jammed to party music and lived the moment to the fullest.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Wayne Lineker, the owner of the O Beach Club in Ibiza, had shared a video of the man enjoying and grooving to the music. They also tagged Sunak and captioned the video as, “@rishisunakmp trying to win the Ibiza crowd over today campaigning for votes. ” he had written. The video is said to have been shot around January. Soon after Sunak becoming Prime Minister of the UK, the video has resurfaced on social media, going viral all over again. Also Read - Viral Video: Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

RISHI SUNAK’S DOPPELGANGER SPOTTED PARTYING: WATCH OLD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Lineker (@waynelineker)

Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Fight Each Other While Eating Buffalo Then This Shocking Thing Happens. Watch

While some users were confused whether he was actually Rishi, others were blown away about the uncanny similarity. One user said, “This guys got too many moves to be rishi sunak.” Another was confused and commented, “@waynelineker is that actually him! ?”

Rishi Sunak formally took charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run. Sunak will be the UK’s first ever person of color to lead the country, and first Hindu prime minister.