Viral News: For the first time in 90 years, Chester Zoo in the UK has witnessed the birth of a rare aardvark calf. The rare calf, with large droopy ears, hairless wrinkled skin and giant claws, was born on January 4. Interestingly, it has been named after Dobby, the house-elf in the Harry Potter series, for its close resemblance to the character.Also Read - Viral Video: 62-Year-Old Saree-Clad Woman Climbs Mountain With Her Son, Inspires The Internet | Watch

“We were overjoyed to discover the new arrival snuggled up with mum Oni (8) and dad Koos (6) after it had been born overnight on 4 January,” said the Chester zoo in its statement.

See the pictures here:

At the time of birth, Dobby’s sex was not determined. However, on Friday that Chester Zoo announced on Twitter that Dobby is a girl. Sharing a picture of the baby aardvark, the tweet said, “IT’S A GIRL. We’re over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl.”

…IT’S A GIRL 😍♥️ We’re over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl 🥰🙌#chesterzoo #wildlife #conservation #aardvark pic.twitter.com/DxIFfmbcPi — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) February 18, 2022

”The calf, born with large droopy ears, hairless wrinkled skin and giant claws, is currently being hand-reared every evening by zookeepers who are providing dedicated care, feeding the baby every few hours through the night for around five weeks, to help it gain strength. Staff have nicknamed the youngster Dobby due to its resemblance to the much-loved Harry Potter character. We can now reveal that Dobby is a baby girl!,” the website wrote in a statement.

Here are more pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo)