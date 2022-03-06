San Francisco: In a heartwarming gesture, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday invited Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk to visit his country after the war. “Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war,” Zelensky posted on Twitter.Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: Last Leg of Operation Ganga Begins, India Asks Students To Reach Hungary

A video of the meeting was posted on Zelensky’s Instagram and has gone viral ever since. The 13-second long video clip has garnered over 6.5 million views and 12,000 comments within 12 hours of being posted. Also Read - Kerala Cafe Drops Russian Salad From Menu In Show Of Solidarity For Ukraine

You can watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Володимир Зеленський (@zelenskiy_official)

It is to be noted that Musk on Saturday said that Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources. Musk on Twitter wrote that it will not do so unless at gunpoint. “Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint,” Musk wrote. “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist,” he added. Also Read - Operation Ganga: Indians In Ukraine Asked To Register For Evacuation Process On “Urgent Basis”

Meanwhile, tech giants including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, Meta and several other tech platforms have already banned Russian media platforms, RT and Sputnik in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from IANS)