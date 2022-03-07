A Ukrainian couple who have been together for 22 years and have an 18-year-old daughter decided to formilise their relationship on Sunday by getting married on the defence line in Kyiv. The bride Lesia Ivashchenko left her job when the war with Russia started last month and joined territorial defence forces to defend her district on the outskirts of Kyiv. She hasn’t seen her partner, Valerii Fylymonov, since the beginning of the Russian invasion until their wedding on Sunday. when the pair officially tied the knot.Also Read - Viral Video: Ukraine President Zelensky Invites Elon Musk to Visit His Country Post War | WATCH

"Of course, I'm happy. First of all, I'm happy that we are alive, that this day started, that my husband is alive, and he is with me. And we decided – who knows what will happen tomorrow – we should get married in front of the state, in front of God. And we have an adult daughter, and I think she's happy that we finally did it," she said after the pair officially tied the knot.

“It is very sad that this happened to us (meaning Russian invasion), that our family cannot be together. It’s the first time when I see my husband since the war started, we serve in different places. But I know we will win, I don’t believe I just know, ” Lesia said.

A video was shared online by German war reporter Paul Ronzheimer, who works for BILD and covers the Russia-Ukraine conflict from Kyiv. The clip shows the couple surrounded by their comrades who are singing a Ukrainian song for them. Taras Kompanichenko, a well-known Ukrainian artist who is a volunteer in the territorial defence force, can be seen playing the Bandura and singing at the wedding

The bride and groom were wearing their military uniforms for the wedding and a soldier held a helmet over the bride as her wedding crown. The video has gone viral with more than 1.6 million views.

Watch the viral video below:

This couple, Lesya and Valeriy, just got married next to the frontline in Kyiv. They are with the territorial defense. pic.twitter.com/S6Z8mGpxx9 — Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) March 6, 2022

“I expected to have a very modest ceremony. I thought we’ll just will say ‘yes” to each other. It was a surprise from my brothers in arms and our commanders that they decided to set it up to show that despite everything we believe in future and life is going on,” the happy bride said.

“We are determined to push back the enemy and take back our lands and win,” she added.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother boxer Wladimir came to congratulate the newlyweds.

(With inputs from Associated Press)