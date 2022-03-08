A heartbreaking video has surfaced from war-hit Ukraine where a young girl can be seen singing a song at a bomb shelter. The little girl, Amelia, sang ‘Let It Go’ by Idina Menzel from the hit Disney film Frozen. Marta Smekhova, a woman at the bomb shelter, recorded the video shared it on her Facebook.Also Read - Viral Video: Refugee Camp Volunteers in Romania Celebrate Birthday of 7-year-old Ukrainian Girl. Watch

The woman said she couldn’t simply “pass by in silence” as the little girl sang the song in her beautiful voice. “Even men couldn’t hold back tears,” she wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Couple Marry At Frontline in Kyiv As Other Soldiers Sing For Them. Watch

The video shows Amelia singing the song in Ukrainian as the room goes quiet. A woman starts tearing up on hearing the girl sing in these grim times. Several other people can also be seen wiping away tears from their eyes.

As the video went viral on social media, it made its way to the singer of the song herself. “We see you. We really, really see you,” Idina Menzel tweeted along with blue and yellow hearts, the colors of Ukraine’s flag. The video has received more than 12 million views, 288k likes and 60k retweets on Twitter.

Watch the viral video below: