Russia-Ukraine War: Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, several videos of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians displaying bravery and indomitable spirit have surfaced online. One such video shows a fearless Ukrainian man removing a land mine from a bridge with his bare hands while casually smoking a cigarette.Also Read - India's Current Account Deficit To Rise Further Due To Russia Ukraine War

Notably, the unnamed man, donning a black puffer coat and jeans found the anti-tank mine by a roadside in Berdyansk. Instead of waiting for Ukrainian bomb disposal units, he carried the explosive device across a road away from a bridge, all while holding a lit cigarette in his mouth. He then carries the device into a nearby forest as an onlooker records his stunning bravery. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Walk Hand-in-Hand, Enjoy London Weather Together - Viral Video

The New Voice of Ukraine shared the video and wrote, ”A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn’t wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military.” Also Read - Government Building Goes up in Flames After Russian Missile Strikes In Ukraine's Kharkiv | Watch

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with million of views and the man has been hailed as a hero on social media for risking his own life to save others around him. One user wrote, ”He didn’t even put down his smoke. Nerves of steel,” while others called him badass. Another wrote, ”This is incredible! What a courage. And still smoking his cigarette as if he is walking with a pizza box!”

Here are other reactions:

As the war rages on, authorities in Ukraine have urged civilians to join the efforts to protect its sovereignty. In another show of strength, a woman confronted Russian soldiers and asked them to “Put sunflower seeds in your pockets so they grow on Ukraine soil when you die.” Meanwhile, hundreds of brave Ukrainians forced Russian tanks to grind to a halt by blocking a road on foot.