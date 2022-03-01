Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral with million of views and the man has been hailed as a hero on social media for risking his own life to save others around him. One user wrote, ”He didn’t even put down his smoke. Nerves of steel,” while others called him badass. Another wrote, ”This is incredible! What a courage. And still smoking his cigarette as if he is walking with a pizza box!”
Here are other reactions:
As the war rages on, authorities in Ukraine have urged civilians to join the efforts to protect its sovereignty. In another show of strength, a woman confronted Russian soldiers and asked them to “Put sunflower seeds in your pockets so they grow on Ukraine soil when you die.” Meanwhile, hundreds of brave Ukrainians forced Russian tanks to grind to a halt by blocking a road on foot.