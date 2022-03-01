Russia-Ukraine War: Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, several videos of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians displaying bravery and indomitable spirit have surfaced online. One such video shows a fearless Ukrainian man removing a land mine from a bridge with his bare hands while casually smoking a cigarette.Also Read - India's Current Account Deficit To Rise Further Due To Russia Ukraine War

Notably, the unnamed man, donning a black puffer coat and jeans found the anti-tank mine by a roadside in Berdyansk. Instead of waiting for Ukrainian bomb disposal units, he carried the explosive device across a road away from a bridge, all while holding a lit cigarette in his mouth. He then carries the device into a nearby forest as an onlooker records his stunning bravery. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Walk Hand-in-Hand, Enjoy London Weather Together - Viral Video

The New Voice of Ukraine shared the video and wrote, ”A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn’t wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military.” Also Read - Government Building Goes up in Flames After Russian Missile Strikes In Ukraine's Kharkiv | Watch