New Delhi: In an enthralling video posted by the Ukraine government on Twitter, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter could be seen being shot down by the Ukrainian forces using a surface-to-air missile. The video is being seen as the latest sign of Moscow's mounting losses in the war. Reports suggest that Russia has been suffering greater than expected resistance from Ukraine's forces fitted with Western weaponry.

The video clip released on Saturday by the Ukrainian government shows a Russian military plane falling from the sky and crashing, as onlookers on the ground cheer. Firefighters sprayed water on flames and smoke at a structure next to the debris of the plane, which bore a red star and the number 24.

Not just aircraft, the Ukrainian military fighting the much larger Russian invasion force has been able to kill hundreds of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles using a hand-held anti-tank missile supplied by the US, reports have said.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country Saturday, while the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Nikolaev, Chernihiv and Sumy.

We’re inflicting losses on the occupants they could not see in their worst nightmare, Zelenskyy said. He alleged that 10,000 Russian troops were killed in the 10 days of the war, a claim that could not be independently verified. The Russian military doesn’t offer regular updates on their casualties. Only once, on Wednesday, they revealed a death toll of nearly 500.

This is horrible, Zelenskyy said, adding, “Guys 18, 20 years old … soldiers who weren’t even explained what they were going to fight for”.