Viral Video: Amid the conflict and destruction of Russia-Ukraine war, there are still some moments of joy and happiness which instill hope in citizens. Now, a video is going viral on social media platforms in which a Ukrainian rescuer is seen proposing to his girlfriend amid the sounds of sirens in the war. In the video, the Ukrainian emergency rescuer gets down on his knees and proposes to her with a bunch of flowers. He then presents her with a ring as the girl tearfully accepts the proposal and gives him a tight hug.Also Read - Viral Video: When Yamraj Thinks Otherwise And Lets You Live | Watch The Video And You Will Understand

The video on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, whose resume lists him as Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs’ advisor. “This is our current reality; we make jokes about the ‘war-life balance’. After saving people, this rescuer is now making a proposal. Now that danger has passed, the siren sounds joyful. Everyone’s life is affected by the war in Ukraine, and everything is interconnected, he tweeted.

Watch the video here:

This is our life now – we joke about “war-life balance”. This rescuer was saving people, now he is proposing. The siren wails for danger, now it sounds in joy. It is all intertwined, and no one’s life is untouched by war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Bzh2nG7VjQ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 29, 2022

Onlookers and additional rescuers can be seen applauding the couple. It is encouraging to see that despite this happy occasion, a siren is still blaring in the distance.

“Wonderful. Greetings to this adorable couple” tweeted one Twitter user. Another netizen commented, “Love and luck to these young people. A third person commented, “Congratulations.” “Extremely lovely. Dreams are made of Ukrainians, after all. The couple has my congratulations and I wish them a long and happy life.” Another added, “And thanks to the firemen for keeping everyone safe.

Numerous Ukrainian couples have gotten engaged or married on the frontlines ever since Russia invaded their country in February. Thousands have died and millions have been displaced due to the ongoing war.

(With ANI inputs)