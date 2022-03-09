Viral Video: A heartwarming video of a Ukrainian soldier proposing to his girlfriend after stopping her at checkpoint amid war with Russia has gone viral. The clip, believed to have been filmed on Monday in Fastiv, near Kyiv, shows Ukrainian soldiers pretending to search her car at the checkpoint. Four people can be seen with their hands placed on top of a car while the troops search them and ask for documents. One of the soldiers then knelt down behind his girlfriend and extended his arm in front of her while holding a ring.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother & Son Dance to Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu, Delight The Internet | Watch

Visibly overwhelmed, the girl screamed out with joy when she realised what was happening. As he places a ring on her finger, she hugged his boyfriend while others recorded their video and cheered for the couple. The couple also kissed each other, while their friends loudly cheered and chanting for them.

CBS Miami anchor Kendis Gibson shared it on her official account with the caption, “Kinda hard to beat this proposal.”

Watch the video here:

Kinda hard to beat this proposal: pic.twitter.com/pwNc1sC8Zf — kendis (@kendisgibson) March 7, 2022

The video has gone viral, and netizens were moved at the beautiful sight. ”Spread love not war. A heartwarming scene in the midst of war,” wrote one user, while another commented, ”

Spread love not war. A heartwarming scene in the midst of war. ♥️ https://t.co/ENT6ejYvBb — Avirup Basu (@avirup171) March 8, 2022

A heart touching scene during a war time in #ukraine where the soldier proposed a wedding to his girlfriend. The soldiers and citizens were full of applauses and joy. — CF CryptoTech (@Cfhau1) March 8, 2022

In a similar incident, a Ukrainian couple who have been together for 22 years and have an 18-year-old daughter tied the knot on the front line in Kyiv on Monday. The bride Lesia Ivashchenko left her job when the war with Russia started last month and joined territorial defence forces to defend her district on the outskirts of Kyiv. She hadn’t seen her partner, Valerii Fylymonov, since the beginning of the Russian invasion until their wedding on Sunday, when the pair officially tied the knot.