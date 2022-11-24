Ukrainian Soldiers Dive Into Deep Pit To Rescue Dog, Video Goes Viral. Watch

VIRAL VIDEO OF UKRANIAN SOLDIER RESCUING DOG FROM DEEP PIT

Trending News: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, many animals have required assistance to be rescued just like people. We have seen several videos going viral on social media where emergency officials or soldiers in Ukraine were spotted saving cats or dogs from the rubble of bombed buildings. Another such heartwarming video is doing the rounds of social media where Ukrainian soldiers rescued a small dog that had fallen inside a very deep pit.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine’s Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs. “Our Defenders rescued a doggie,” he wrote in the caption. The video was originally posted on TikTok by the user ‘@pavyk9525’.

The footage shows a Ukrainian soldier being held by his legs upside down and helping him go down into the pit. A few seconds later, the soldier’s mates can be seen pulling him out and you see a small puppy in his hands that had fallen inside the pit. The video has racked up over 52k views and 5,800 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF UKRANIAN SOLDIER RESCUING DOG FROM DEEP PIT HERE:

Our Defenders rescued a doggie. 📹- pavyk9525/TikTok pic.twitter.com/IjS2SPSI9V — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 17, 2022

In the past few months, Ukraine have made a steady headway into territories previously captured by Russia and it even resulted in the Kremlin ordering Russian forces to evacuate their position in the Kherson region. The liberation of Kherson held special importance to the Ukrainian forces as it was the regions which were annexed by Russia following a series of referendums. However, due to the constant fighting and Russia’s targeted attack on Ukraine’s power grids and infrastructure, people in Kyiv and many other regions face a harsh winter without any electricity.

