Kyiv: In the face of war, a video has emerged of a man bravely attempting to stop the advance of a string of Kremlin tanks, as Vladimir Putin's military advances into Ukraine. The 30-second clip, shared by Ukrainian news outlet HB, shows a man suddenly appearing before Moscow's convoy as the military vehicles were moving at top speed. The convoy seemingly halted for a few seconds by the man, however, then vehicles start to swerve around him. To again stop the vehicles, he jockeys to the side in an attempt to block their progress, but then the vehicles start bypassing him.

"Ukrainian rushes under enemy equipment so that the occupiers do not pass," HB tweeted.

✊🏻Українець кидається під ворожу техніку, щоб окупанти не проїхали pic.twitter.com/cZ29kknqhB — НВ (@tweetsNV) February 25, 2022

The man’s heroics immediately drew comparisons with the iconic photo of “tank man” of Tiananmen Square taken during the student uprising against the Communist Party in China in 1989. The image of a man standing down a line of four Chinese tanks in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was taken after the Chinese government had brutally cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

The ‘tank man’ become a symbol of defiance in the face of authoritarianism, and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential of all time.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continued to resist the massive Russian assault for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy fighting in capital Kyiv.