As Russia continues to wage against Ukraine, launching missile and military attacks to take control of more cities. Thousands have fled Ukraine and those who are stuck in the conflict are taking refuge in bunkers, metro stations, and any safe places they can find. However, many are confined to their homes as their cities witness full-scale invasion by Russian troops and can hear bomb explosions taking place.

Ukraine's civilians including Indians stranded there are taking to social media to share their ordeal. Another such heartbreaking video is going viral where a Ukrainian woman can be seen crying and singing the national anthem while cleaning up debris from her damaged home.

The video shows a woman named Oksana Gulenko singing Ukraine's national anthem while cleaning up shards of glass from her bombed apartment. Her residential building in the capital Kyiv was damaged in a missile attack by the Russian side.

Oksana can be seen holding back tears and breaking down at the end, saying “Long Live Ukraine”. The video shared on Twitter has received around 70k views and over 940 likes.

Watch the viral video below: