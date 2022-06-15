Orchha: Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti threw cow dung at a liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha town in a bid to continue her agitation against liquor shops in the state. A video has surfaced on social media which showed Bharti throwing cow dung at the liquor shop on Tuesday evening in Orchha. Bharti said she was furious to see a liquor shop in the religious town which is famous for the Ram Raja temple, located 330 km from the state capital Bhopal.Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Man Uses Cardboard Box To Save Kitten Stranded in River. Watch

Bharti said she got information that this shop remained open even when five lakh lamps were lit on Ram Navami (in April this year) under the ‘Deepotsav’ programme organised in Orchha, which she said is considered as holy as Ayodhya.

“See, I have thrown the cow dung and not pelted stones,” Uma Bharti could be heard saying in the video. “That’s why I have sprinkled some cow dung from a holy cowshed on the liquor store,” she added.

Madhya Pradesh: Uma Bharti, who is running a liquor ban campaign, protested by throwing cow dung at the liquor shop.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/8UYOhOCyqP — prashant sharma (@prashan86388870) June 15, 2022

Later, Bharti in a tweet claimed the shop was not approved for the spot where it was located, and that it was a “crime” to open such an outlet in the holy town of Orchha. Orchha police station in-charge Abhay Singh meanwhile contradicted her claims and said the shop was located at the place where it was sanctioned.

6. शराबबंदी राजनीतिक नहीं सामाजिक अभियान है। समाज की शक्ति और एकता से ही इसका समाधान होगा, किंतु ओरछा के दरवाजे पर रामराजा सरकार के दर्शन के लिए आते और जाते हुए यह शराब की दुकान हमारी रामभक्ति को चुनौती दे रही है। pic.twitter.com/2Y7vlRuBLn — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) June 14, 2022

In another tweet, she said people submitted memorandums to the government and repeatedly appealed to the administration to remove this shop. “By all means, the people’s reaction against this shop cannot be termed a crime, because opening a shop here (at a religious place) is a bigger crime,” she said.

Notably, Bharti has been demanding total prohibition in the state for quite some time. Earlier, she threw stones at a liquor shop in Bhopal and recently she also sat in protest in front of a liquor shop in the state capital.

