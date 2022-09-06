Bengaluru Rains: The Silicon Valley Of India, Bengaluru has now turned to Venice (as netizens are calling it) as the city is battering with raging flood situation that has brought entire capital to its knees. Owing to the incessant torrential rains, multiple distressing videos and images have emerged showing how the city people are trying stay afloat. Amidst the myriad of such videos, ed-tech platform, Academy’s CEO Gaurav Munjal tweeted a video of his family and hi pet dog being evacuated from the inundated residential.Also Read - 'Learn Swimming, Coding Not Enough': Meme Fest Begins as Bengaluru's Wipro Office Submerges in Water

Munjal tweeted, “Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help.”

WATCH GAURAVAN MUNJAL FAMILY & PET EVACUATAED

Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0 — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022

Such climate crisis knows no bounds. It has affected people from every walk of life. As the city continues to reel under the ravaging effects flood, people are wading through life finding alternate means. From cranes, tractors to boats, reportedly people have been arriving at offices on these alternate mode of transportation.

At least one person ahs been dead and 75 localities experiencing waterlogging. The inundated city has been grappling with a weakened infrastructure, the condition of which was revealed in the time of this crisis. The city has forced people to come up with alternate modes of transportation such as tractors and cranes. The lack of a strong infrastructure in city can be fathomed by the level of inundation with 131.6 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.