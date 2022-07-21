Viral Video Today: When you see an elderly couple sharing cute moments of romance, how can you not believe that the forever type of love exists. And it doesn’t take an over-the-top romantic gesture to prove it, true love can look as simple as an old couple sharing an ice cream while sitting in the park or sharing an umbrella while taking a walk together in the rain.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Baby Elephant Brothers Play On Road In The Middle of Night. Watch

A heartwarming video is going crazy viral where an Indian uncle and aunty are crossing a road. The elderly man can be seen holding an umbrella for his wife while she walks along with him holding a bag. The trending song Love You Still by Tyler Shaw, which is a romantic version of the song ABCDEFU, could be heard playing over the video. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Perfectly Imitates Malaika Arora's Weird Walking Style, Internet Loves It | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram reels by photographer and content creator Asif Khan. “Isn’t that mesmerizing to have the idea of eternal love in the world where nothing lasts,” he wrote in the caption. The reel has received over 27 million views and 2.6 million likes. The clip just melted the hearts of netizens who said that they believe in eternal love when they see things like this. Also Read - Viral Video: Flight Attendant Gives Safety Demo In His Sassy Style to Grab Passengers' Attention. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asif Khan | India 🇮🇳 (@theotherelement)

How sweet is that?!