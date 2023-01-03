Viral Video: Man Dances to Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Khaike Paan Banaraswala’; Internet Says, ‘Wah kya baat hai!”

Viral Video: Bollywood songs have always touched our soul and the old peppy numbers are quite a treasure. And, among these olden-era songs, some of the retro tracks like Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri, Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega, Baar Baar Dekho Hazar Baar Dekho, Dum Dum Diga Diga, have never really left the dance floor. Now, a video of a man dancing to Amitabh Bachchan’s popular number ‘Khaike Paan Banaraswala’ from his movie ‘Don’ is winning hearts of netizens.

This song is one of the evergreen melodies of legendary singer Kishore Kumar and is still a gem even after several decades. We say so because, you cannot just sit and listen to this song without shaking a leg and now in this viral video, the man dancing to this song with such high-energy during a wedding event has left the internet impressed.

The video went viral after it was shared by a page named WeddingDanceIndia on Instagram with caption, “Nobody breaks the Energy of this Man”. The video has garnered nearly 4 million views just within 2 days.

In the video, the man named Vikas Jain can be seen well dressed in a suit as he dance perfectly in sync with the beats of the song. While he performs his steps with super energy a woman can be seen standing on the background and totally enjoying the dance performance. As the man put the dance floor on fire with his steps and stupendous energy, netizens applauded the man for his performance and shared comments like, “Kya energy hi sir ji!”, “He knows the steps so well”, “Wah kya baat hai sabhi log dil se dance nhi karte magar aap ne dil se kiya hai” and many more.