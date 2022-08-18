Viral Video Today: If you’ve seen Bollywood movies, it is common knowledge that Hritik Roshan is a brilliant dancer on top of being an amazing actor. His performances and dance in the super hit alien film Koi Mil Gaya and its sequel Krrish is a proof of that.Also Read - Viral Video: Shy Bride Steals The Show As She Dances to Bhojpuri Song, Delights The Internet | Watch

Those who’ve seen the superhero film Krrish are well aware of Hritik’s dancing skills are not just crazy good, but even defy gravity. This was seen in the circus scene ‘Dil Na Diya’ when Hritik expresses his feelings to Priyanka Chopra through the song. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dances to 'Maar Daala' Song Infront of A Cow, Watch What Happened Next

An elderly Indian man named S Suresh is going viral on Instagram for his amazing dancing skills. His ‘Dil Na Diya’ dance reel has received over 57k views and 2,500 likes. In the clip, Suresh can be seen energetically grooving to the song, while showing off some cool dance moves. Netizens were completely blown away by Suresh’s dancing, which we have to say was impressive. “Age is just a number,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “You are a vibe.” Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Dances in Beautiful Lehenga On Her New Haryanvi Song Kaamini. Watch Viral Video

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S. Suresh (@s.sureshdancer)

Impressive, wasn’t it?