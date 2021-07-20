Viral Video: Needless to say, the word ‘dance’ brings joy and happiness to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and of late, many videos of elderly people dancing have only proved that age is just a number.Also Read - This Video of a Little Boy Dancing Like a Pro is Going Viral, Netizens Say, 'Chhota Pocket Bada Dhamaka' | WATCH

One such video is currently going viral on social media, featuring a desi uncle who has delighted the internet by his impressive dance moves! The elderly man is seen dancing to the hit 2002 song ‘Sajna Tere Pyar Mein’ and grooving in an adorable manner. A living example of the saying that age is just a number, he sheds all inhibitions and perfects the dance moves.

Watch the video:

It’s not known when and where the video is from, but the dance has amused and impressed netizens. Many internet users are bowled by the man’s performance and appreciated his sassy moves. The energetic and fun dance video has gone viral, with many appreciating his moves and desi thumkas.

A few days back, a similar video had gone viral showing an elderly man dancing on the DJ floor, apparently during a wedding. People were bowled over his zest for life and enthusiasm for dance, and wishing that they too can move like him.