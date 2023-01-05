Coolest Dad in Town? Man Dances to Boney M’s Daddy Cool at a Wedding, Viral Video Rocks Internet

The viral video from a wedding venue shows the man performing enthusiastically on the stage as the audience cheered for him.

Viral Video: It is always chering to see elderly having fun, dancing and enjoying themselves. One such video of an elderly man dancing to Boney M’s Daddy Cool has gone viral on the internet leaving netizens awestruck. The video is from a wedding and the man was seen performing enthusiastically on the stage as the audience cheered for him.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named Band Baaja Dance with the caption, “Daddy, daddy cool. Easily the coolest dad in town.” The video was shared a few weeks back and has amassed millions of views and netizens totally loved watching it.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Band Baaja Dance | Classes | Weddings | Corporate (@band.baaja.dance)

In the video, the men wearing a grey and black suit was seen confidently performing to the legendary song as the audience and guests at the wedding hooted and cheered for him. Netizens loved the man’s dance and posted comments like, “You are a rock star”, “Zinda dil boss”, “He just slayed it” and many more.