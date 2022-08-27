Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media that is winning the hearts of netizens. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘naturre’. It has received over 376k views and 19k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Snatches Girl's Phone, Man Chases Him On Scooty. Ending Will Leave You Baffled

In the reel, an elderly Asian Man can be seen taking his pet on a walk in the town. The pet happens to be an old tortoise who wears a hat. One of his legs is attached to the man's trousers for navigating their route better. The old man could be seen slowly walking with a bag in his hand, keeping up with his pet tortoise's speed. People walking by them could be seen stopping and admiring the unusual sight. A few women stopped and tried to pet the tortoise.

Netizens were delighted by the video and found it adorable. They were even impressed with the tiny hat on top of the tortoise's head. "This is so beautiful," a user commented. "So cute. His little hat!!!," another user wrote. "Master oogway," a user said, referencing to the tortoise from Kung Fu Panda.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF OLD MAN WALKING WITH TORTOISE HERE:

This is so cute!