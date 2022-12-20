Top Recommended Stories
Viral Video: Uncle Owns Dance Floor With ‘Yaar Mera Titliyan Varga’ | WATCH HERE
As you can see, he has owned the dance floor and become the centre of attraction amid cheers from people around.
Uncle ji ka dance: They say when you are happy and, in a mood, to fully enjoy, then dance like no one is watching, in fact, dance as you like without a care for who is looking at you. Following the adage, a middle-aged man took to the dance floor and grooved in full masti to “Yaar Mera Titliyan Varga”. His dance video is going viral on social media. You too take a look.
WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP OF DANCING UNCLE
भाड़ में जाए दुनियां टाइप लोग ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XpgvWk1S2F
— • (@Its_DSR) December 15, 2022
