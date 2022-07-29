Viral Video Today: Elderly people love living a slow-paced and peaceful life, finding joy in simple things like taking a walk in nature or walking with dogs. Or in this man’s case, exercising with dogs. Most parks these days are equipped with exercise machines so people can have access to fitness for free.Also Read - Rat Chews Patient's Drip, Drinks Glucose From It At Chhattisgarh Govt Hospital. Watch Viral Video

A hilarious video is going viral where an elderly man can be seen exercising on of these machines in a park. However, the man isn't alone, he's helping his dogs have fun too while he works out. He puts both his golden retriever puppies on each foot of the machine and pushes it like a swing. As the dogs keep swinging, the man climbs on the machine beside them and does the same thing.

The clip was shared on Twitter by the page Buitengebieden, which regularly shares funny videos. It has received 7.3 million views and 252k likes. "Living their best lives," the caption said. Netizens absolutely loved the video and found it hilarious. "What a great idea! They should routinely install these exercisers for people in public areas in the US!!!," a user commented. "I can't even tell you how much this made me smile," another user commented. "Love this! So uplifting," a third user said.

Watch the viral video below:

Did that video make you smile?