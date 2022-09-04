Chachaji Ka Video: It is a common sight in India to see someone stop a moving car to cross the road, even when it’s not a red light or at a zebra crossing. People also ask autos or rickshaws to stop on the road when they need a lift. But what’s not common to see in our country is someone just casually stopping a moving train to board it.Also Read - Viral Video: Hen Protects Her Little Chicks As King Cobra Enters Chicken Coop. Watch What Happens Next

The video was shared on Instagram by a meme page with the following caption: “Ye to jaadu ho gaya”. The reel has gone viral with over 33k views and 1,900 likes. In the clip, an elderly man was standing at a railway crossing and waiting for a train. When he saw the express train approaching, he put out an arm and moved his hand, like asking for a lift. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Sister's Dance Tribute For Their Dad Makes The Internet Emotional | Watch

Just a second later, the train surprisingly comes to a halt, and not at a proper station or platform. The old man walks up to a coach and smoothly climbs on the train as it starts moving. A woman could also be seen hopping on another coach of the train. Netizens were left shocked and in splits after watching the uncle stop a train saying that it was jaadu (magic). Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadaji Steals The Show As He Dances To 'Abhi to Party Shuru', Impresses With His Energy | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF UNCLE STOPPING EXPRESS TRAIN WITH HAND HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 18plusguyy(300k) (@18plusguyy)

LOL. Nothing is impossible in India!