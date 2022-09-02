Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going on social media where a man tries to retrieve a fallen AirPod from a gutter but fails miserably. Apple products are some of the most expensive gadgets and to find a free iPhone or AirPods just lying around on the road seems like gold for the underprivileged.Also Read - Viral Video: Hippo Fights 4 Lions In Water, Shows Them Who's The Boss. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'kamakaazi' with the following caption: 'Adulting is soup and I'm a fork. Hanging by a thread fr xD. Ps: this uncle is the kindest soul ever super grateful for him'. The reel has racked up over 50.6 million views and 2.5 million likes.

In the video, a man is bending over a drain (naali) and trying his best to retrieve an AirPod that fell in. The man can be seen using a wire and successfully getting the earphone out but just as he goes to pick it up, it falls back in the drain. The man holds his head, looking utterly defeated, and a kid standing near him could be seen laughing at him.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF UNCLE TAKING OUT LOST AIRPOD FROM NAALI HERE:

That was so sadly relatable!