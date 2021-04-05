Desi Jugaad Viral Video: When there is no visible solution for a problem, the time-tested concept of ‘jugaad’ always works. And needless to say, nobody pulls it off better than the way Indians do! In one such video that proves the same, an elderly man is seen using a desi DIY technique to shave his beard in the absence of a trimmer or razor. The video which is going viral shows an uncle successfully designing a DIY trimmer using basic household items. He then goes on to shave his beard effortlessly and smoothly with it, as if it’s actually a real razor. Also Read - Lollipop Viral Video: Little Boy Secretly Licks Lollipop in School Assembly, Wins Hearts With His 'Jugaad' | Watch

Watch the jugaad video here:

As of now, it’s not clear from where the video has originated. Nevertheless, the video has amused netizens, and people are lauding the uncle for his smart jugaad.

Previously, another similar video had gone viral in which an uncle is seen giving a tutorial on how to cut hair at home, if you do not have a trimmer or anyone to help you. The video shows the uncle cutting a newspaper to use it as a cape so that his hair doesn’t fall on the clothes he is wearing.