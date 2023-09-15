Home

Viral

Viral Video: Unhappy With Tip, Delivery Man Spits On Customer’s Food

Viral Video: Unhappy With Tip, Delivery Man Spits On Customer’s Food

Viral Video: According to a report, a 13-year-old boy Elias Crisanto and his mother ordered food from DoorDash, and the teenager saw the delivery man spitting on their food through the CCTV camera.

Delivery Man spits on food. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Food delivery apps have become a part and parcel of our daily life. However, when we trust someone to deliver our food to our doorstep, we expect them to not compromise with its hygiene. What if you come to know that the delivery boy has spat on your food, disgusting right? Such an incident was recently reported from Florida. According to a report by Local 10 News, a 13-year-old boy Elias Crisanto and his mother ordered some food from DoorDash. When the food delivery guy was unhappy with the tip he received, he spat on his customer’s food. The CCTV footage of this loathsome act has gone viral on social media.

Trending Now

The CCTV footage in question shows the delivery man on the customer’s doorstep, waiting for the payment and his tip. After waiting for some time, he walks towards the parcel and spits at least three times while mumbling, “I didn’t tell you, they left me nothing.” He once again stares at the camera before saying, “And they didn’t even leave me $1.” After this, the delivery man leaves the premises.

You may like to read

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)



Going by the report, the teenager who ordered the food was watching the delivery guy the entire time through the CCTV camera and after seeing him spitting on their food, he even felt like throwing up. After this, he asked for a refund through the chat service, but the refund was declined initially. They later contacted DoorDash’s customer service line to explain the incident.

As per Elias Crisanto, his mother left a $3 (Rs 248) tip for the delivery driver on a $30 (Rs 2,488) order, but the delivery person was not happy with the tip and hence took his revenge in this manner.

Meanwhile, DoorDash has assured the customer in an official statement

that they are taking the necessary action against the delivery driver. They further said that the man in the video will no longer be able to deliver orders.

This latest viral video has left netizens furious. The comment section of the post saw remarks such as, “Tampering with anyone’s food in the state of Florida is a felony and can be punishable with up to 30 years in prison. They’re going to learn not to play with ppl’s food.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Tipping isn’t MANDATORY your already getting paid for the delivery….now if u ain’t happy with the pay find a better job. Simple.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES