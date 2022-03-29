Dubai: There’s hardly a chance to not ask Ranveer Singh to shake a leg on one of his most hit dance songs ‘Malhari’ if he is present on stage for an event. The same happened during his Monday visit to Dubai Expo 2020, where he was joined by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.Also Read - Lakhs of Olive Ridley Turtles Arrive at Odisha Coast For Mass Nesting, Netizens Are Delighted | Watch

During the event, Ranveer was asked to perform a step on his hit dance song ‘Malhari’. The 36-year-old actor also made the 47-year-old minister shake a leg with him.

For the unversed, Anurag Thakur during the conversation said that Indian people in Dubai are the real brand ambassadors of India as the India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller with 1.7 million visitors.

The minister added that the country is celebrating 75 years of India’s independence and the celebrations are taking place not just in India but abroad also.

Acknowledging the contribution of films to India’s soft power projection, the Minister said India is a land of storytelling and the film industry has left a great impact on people of foreign countries who identify India for its films.