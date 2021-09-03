Hubbali: Needless to say, Indian weddings are incomplete without dance and music. A perfect opportunity to let loose, friends and family of the bride are often seen joyously dancing to mark the beginning of a new journey. One such video is going viral showing Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi dancing with his wife on the occasion of his daughter’s wedding.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadi is Breaking The Internet With Her Cute Dance Moves on Madhuri-SRK Song 'Koi Ladki Hai'

Joshi shook his legs with his wife Jyothi Joshi on Wednesday night at the grand wedding ceremony held in Hubballi.

The Joshi couple danced to the super hit Kannada song “endendu ninnanu maretu naaniralaare” of the movie “Eradu Kanasu” sung by Kannada cinema legend Late Dr. Raj Kumar. As the Joshi couple dressed for the occasion danced holding each other’s hands, the guests and family members cheered for them.

Watch the video here:

The wedding was attended by the bigwigs of the ruling BJP from the Centre as well as the state.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah and other central cabinet colleagues Piyush Goel, Dharmendra Pradhan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod P Sawant, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries attended the function and blessed the couple.

Joshi who is emotionally connected to his three daughters had earlier wrote on Twitter that, “my daughters are my pride. Seeing them grow has been the greatest joy ever”.

