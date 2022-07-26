Bengaluru: Potholes are a common sight on Indian roads and they especially increase in number and size during monsoon, causing a lot of problems for the common man. Frustrated by the menace, a man recently dressed up as ‘Yamaraja’ –the god of death, on a road in Bengaluru to protest against bad roads in the city. He also bought a buffalo along with him. The man was seen protesting at of Bengaluru in order to convey a message to the officials that how potholed roads have become deathbeds in the city.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Comes Fully 'Covered Up' in kurta-pyjama After Nude Photoshoot, Netizens Say 'Kapde Kyu Pehne'

The man, associated with the Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, alleged that officials have been ignoring the roads of Anjanapura for more than 10 years, Hindustan Times reported. "Yamaraja on roads? Dont be surprised, the MLA Krishnappa & BDA has given tender to yama to take away people! Yesterday #CMKR did an unique protest against the #pothole roads of Anjanapura. Even after a very rigorous protests last year the MLA & BDA hasnt woken up!" Changemakers of Kanakapura Road tweeted.

Yamaraja on roads? Dont be surprised, the MLA Krishnappa & BDA has given him tender to yama to take away people! Yesterday #CMKR did an unique protest against the #pothole roads of Anjanapura. Even after a very rigours protests last year the MLA & BDA hasnt woken up! pic.twitter.com/G6ValiSWFT — ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR) ® (@_kanakapuraroad) July 24, 2022

Watch the video here:

A Twitter user named Meghana Murthy shared a video and wrote “If you are travelling on Anjanpura road, Mr Yamaraja gives you company. this is how the road is from the past 12 years and we are kind of fed up with raising the complaints, how’s your road? ”

If you are travelling on Anjanpura road, Mr Yamaraja gives you company.

This is how the road is from the past 12 years and we are kind of fed up with raising the complaints, how’s your road? #roadbekku #uniqueprotest pic.twitter.com/gOq1XBegbm — Meghana Murthy (@Meghnaaaaa_here) July 23, 2022

The pictures and videos gone viral, with many lamenting on the sad state of affairs and rebuking authorities. Some people also loved the unique way of protesting and bringing attention to their issue.