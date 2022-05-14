Beach House Collapse Video: A shocking video is going viral that shows an unoccupied beach house falling into the waves along North Carolina’s coast in the US during a storm. Another unoccupied beach house collapsed into the ocean near the one seen in the video. They were both located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. US National Park Service confirmed both collapses on Tuesday (May 10) and closed off the areas around the houses.Also Read - Viral Video: Kim Jong Un's Doppelganger Disrupts Australian PM's Election Campaign. Watch

A video shared on Twitter shows the house’s legs collapsing into the strong waves and the house floating away in the Atlantic Ocean. The clip has received more than 14.3 million views.

Watch the viral video below:

Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) has confirmed that an unoccupied house at 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C. collapsed this afternoon. This is the second unoccupied house collapse of the day at the Seashore. Read more: https://t.co/ZPUiklQAWA pic.twitter.com/OMoPNCpbzk — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) May 10, 2022

Debris from the first fallen house was spreading widely. Officials from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which is part of the park service, said they will be working closely with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup activities.

This is the third time a home has fallen into the surf this year. A house in Rodanthe collapsed in February and spread debris across many miles of beaches before the homeowner and volunteers were able to clean most of it up. However, clean up efforts for smaller pieces of debris continues.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

North Carolina’s coast is almost entirely made up of narrow, low-lying barrier islands. Hatteras Island is part of what’s known as the Outer Banks. Hundreds of pricey vacation homes have been built there in places where experts say they probably should not have been. The islands are particularly vulnerable to storm surges and to being washed over from both sides.

Development only makes the problem worse because communities replenish shorelines that are eroding or have been depleted by storms. As sea levels rise, barrier islands typically move toward the mainland over long periods of time. Holding them in place by artificial means only makes them more vulnerable.

(With inputs from Associated Press)