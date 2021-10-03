Have you ever wondered what it looks like from the top of the world? Looking at the view from the peak of Mt. Everest is a dream for many people. A mountaineer captured completing this dream by showing a mesmerising view from the peak of Mount Everest, the Earth’s highest mountain which is located in the Himalayas.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances in Empty Flight on KiDi's Touch It Song. WATCH

The trek to the peak of Mt Everest is dangerous as well as tiresome, and due to this reason, most of the population have never been able to witness this unreal view for themselves. If not in real life, you can still experience the breathtaking view from Mt. Everest through this video that was shot at a perfect time.

The video was shared on Twitter by Dr Ajayita. She posted the video on her handle saying: "A view from the top of the world. Mt. Everest." The video has received over 35,000 views and 3,720 likes.

Watch the video here: