A strange weather phenomenon was witnessed in a town in Canada called Watrous. Twitter user Douglas Thompson shared a video of an unusual tornado touching down in the town. The landspout tornado spooked onlookers on a beach as they saw it approaching towards them from a distance.

People at the beach could be seen packing up and preparing to leave. "Oh my god that's a tornado," a woman can be heard saying in the video. The clip has gone viral with over 615k views and 4,700 likes.

A tornado is a small-diametre column of air that develops inside a convective cloud and comes into contact with the ground. But a landspout is a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft – the spinning motion originates near the ground, according to NOAA Severe Storms Laboratory.

Baffled netizens called it the weirdest-looking tornado as even though a tornado is forming, the sun is shining through the clear clouds. “OMG! Like Manitou Beach hasn’t dealt with enough weather issues like flooding. And now a tornado?!?” a Twitter user commented. Another user wrote, “Canadian landscape makes for interesting weather phenomena… #waterspout #Tornados.” “This is the weirdest looking tornado! Every photo/video of it looks fake somehow, and the clouds just look like a normal ol’ day… So wild!,” another user tweeted.