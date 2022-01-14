Muzaffarnagar: With the announcement of the dates of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the tussle and drama over party tickets has also started. Upset over not getting a ticket from Charthawal seat of Muzaffarnagar, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader was seen crying profusely in the city Kotwali. Weeping before the police, Arshad Rana alleged that a senior party leader had demanded Rs 67 lakh for a ticket two years ago, but he was cut off from his ticket without his knowledge, Dainik Bhaskar reported. Rana also warned that he would commit self-immolation if he did not get justice.Also Read - 'Baby Shark' Creates New Milestone, Becomes The First Video to Cross 10 Billion Views on YouTube | Watch

Notably, Arshad Rana, a resident of Dadhedu village of Charthawal assembly constituency, has been active in the BSP for a long time. His wife had also contested the BSP for the post of District Panchayat member. With the hopes of getting a party ticket, Rana was preparing to contest from Charthawal seat from BSP since a long time.

However, a day earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted and informed that the party has fielded Salman Saeed from Charthawal assembly seat. Salman Saeed is the son of former State Minister of State for Home Sayeduzzaman and a Congress leader. Hurt by the announcement, Rana wrote about his ordeal on Facebook and later reached the city Kotwali with his supporters. He said that party leaders made a spectacle of him and demanded his money back.

He also lodged a complaint against a BSP functionary. City Kotwali in-charge inspector Anand Dev Mishra said that the matter is being investigated and necessary legal action will be taken after investigation.