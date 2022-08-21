Kanpur: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly beaten up by his wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after he was caught with a female friend in his car. The purported video of the incident is going viral on social media, where, BJP leader and secretary in the Bundelkhand region, Mohit Sonkar, could be seen trashed by slippers in the middle of the road by his spouse, mother-in-law, and other in-laws.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Groom Is Happy To Get A Young Bride, Netizens Feel Sorry For Her. Watch

Along with this, the woman friend was also beaten up by her businessman husband and the wife of the BJP leader, news agency IANS reported.

As per the report, it was Sonkar's wife who recorded the video of the incident and made it viral on social media

Just now #BJP Kanpur-Bundelkhand regional minister Mohit Sonkar has been caught celebrating rally in a car with his girlfriend BJP Mahila Morcha Vice President Bindu. Sonkar’s wife and his family members beat Netaji with slippers. Amazing culture amazing women respect @zoo_bear pic.twitter.com/sOYU4vubNM — iqbalmangalor (@iqbalmangalor) August 20, 2022

On receiving the information of the incident, the police team from Juhi police station reached the spot and took both the parties to the police station.

Moni Sonkar, wife of the BJP leader, and the business husband of the woman have filed a complaint at the Juhi police station.

ACP Babupurwa, Alok Singh, said that the FIR will be registered after proper investigations in the matter.