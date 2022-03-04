Gorakhpur: Police and security personnel deployed at various polling booths are wining hearts by coming to the rescue of the elderly and differently-abled. One such heartwarming video has surfaced on Twitter which shows a cop in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur carrying an elderly woman to a polling station so that she can cast her vote.Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Attacks 2 Antelopes Busy Fighting Amongst Themselves. Watch

The police officer in the video was identified as constable Pawan Kumar. The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of UP Police, with a caption that reads, ”Gun on shoulder and mother in lap. That’s why we take pride in khaki uniforms. . In Gorakhpur district, constable Pawan Kumar played the role of a true watchdog of democracy by helping an elderly woman at the polling place in Badhalganj police station. Proud of you Pawan!”

Watch the video here:

कंधे पर बंदूक़ और गोद में माँ है

इसीलिए ख़ाकी पर इतना गुमाँ है जनपद गोरखपुर में आरक्षी पवन कुमार ने थाना बढ़हलगंज क्षेत्र में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मतदान स्थल पर सहायता कर लोकतंत्र के सच्चे प्रहरी की भूमिका निभायी है। Proud of you Pawan!#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/DQ9AfX1Nxx — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 3, 2022

The video has gone viral and people appreciated Pawan Kumar for his gesture. One user wrote, “Very proud of you UP Police, as always you have proved to all of us how to serve our motherland and help citizens”. Another wrote, ”Really proud of this gentleman in uniform, blessings from the heart.”

See more reactions:

Very proud of you UP Police , as always you have proved to all of us how to serve our motherland and help citizens — Amit Sharma (@polysilazane) March 3, 2022

Really proud of this gentleman in uniform, blessings from the heart — helpless patriot (@jkg59) March 3, 2022

Great job, nation needs like you 😎 https://t.co/gph8eN9yDb — Devendra Srivastava (@Devendr43535224) March 3, 2022

Voting for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Thursday, with over 55 per cent voter turnout. The 10 districts that went to polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Siddharthnagar. The prominent faces in the fray in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi (Pathardeva), Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi (Itwa), Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh (Bansi), state Ministers Shree Ram Chauhan (Khajani) and Jai Prakash Nishad (Rudrapur).