Viral Video: A video has surfaced on social media showing a few Uttar Pradesh cops performing naagin dance in their uniforms amidst the celebrations of Independence Day 2022. According to Zee News, the video is said to be from Puranpur Kotwali police station. Notably, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, celebrations were held in the police station with pomp and show. The cops were seen in a jolly mood, with one of them doing the popular Naagin dance. The video shows one inspector performing as the snake charmer while the other danced like a snake. During this, other policemen also joined in as they all danced together in unison.Also Read - Little Girl Joins Street Artists As They Perform Folk Dance In Karnataka, Internet Calls Her a Superstar | Watch

Watch the video here:

According to a Free Press Journal report, the Puranpur Police personnel Virendra Vikram said that the dance video showing policemen had attracted no complaints so far. He added that if anyone complained in the regard, necessary action would be taken.