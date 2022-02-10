Muzaffarnagar: Polling has begun for one of the most fiercely contested electoral battles in Uttar Pradesh. Voting began at 7 a.m. in 58 Assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase elections, covering 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The 11 districts where polling is being held include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura. In a bid to encourage voters in the state to come out and vote in the Assembly polls, a bridegroom from Muzaffarnagar exercised his franchise on the day of his wedding. He said that he take his baarat after casting his vote.Also Read - Haryana Bride Leads Her Own Baarat, Rides Horse to Groom’s House With A Sword in Hand

Dressed in a sehra and wedding attire, the groom Ankur Balyan, along with his family, arrived at the polling centre to cast his vote in the morning. Speaking to the media, Balyan while standing outside the polling booth said, ”Pehle matadaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | "Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam," says Ankur Balyan, a bridegroom who had come to cast his vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding today.#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/KaYsv5s2Bb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

Multiple times in the voting seasons, grooms and brides and newly married couples have directly come to the polling booth to cast their votes. Many users commented that prospective brides and grooms do such stunts every elections just for getting some publicity.

One user wrote, ‘No Election is complete without the bride & bridegroom casting their vote in their wedding dress.” Another wrote, ”Agar shaadi thi to sabah subah tayyar hokar kyon aa gaya. Ye sab tv par aane ke drama ka hota hai. He could have come in normal clothes, vote & then get ready & then married. What is intent of coming in dressed as “groom” instead of dressed as “normal clothes” to polling station.”

See more reactions:

ये भी gazab है

माना के शादी है तो कोई zaruri है के सेहरा बंध के ही वोट डालो

Sabko footage chahiye https://t.co/XEubznHvLH — Nikhil (@nikhilsureka) February 10, 2022

No Election is complete without the bride & bridegroom casting their vote in their wedding dress. 😬 https://t.co/shGGVUgzOF — Sumit (@_RKSumit) February 10, 2022

Election ke anokhe ranghttps://t.co/W6INSVqdqg — Indian Political Report (@IPR_IND) February 10, 2022