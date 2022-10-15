Viral Video Today: A video from Phulpur area of Prayagraj is being circulated on social media where a police inspector was seen stealing a light bulb from a paan shop in the middle of the night. The theft reportedly took place on October 6 and was caught on CCTV.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Hurls Abuses At Flight Crew, Throws Bottle At Passenger; Asked To Deplane

Inspector Rajesh Verma, who was posted at Phulpur Kotwali, was suspended by SSP after the video went viral. In the video, the inspector could be seen tactfully approaching a closed paan shop, taking a glance around. He then swiftly removes the LED bulb outside the shop, puts it in his pocket, and walks away.

On the night of the Dussehra Mela, the cop was on night duty. When the shopkeeper noticed the missing bulb the next morning, he checked the CCTV footage and was shocked to find out that the thief was an inspector.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF COP STEALING LIGHT BULB FROM PAAN SHOP HERE:

The accused was recently promoted and had been assigned to the Phulpur police station for the previous eight months. However, the suspended cop has argued that he had merely removed the bulb and put it up at the spot where he was stationed, as it was dark there. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.