A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a government employee is seen chasing a goat who took away his papers. The surfaced on Twitter yesterday and it has now gone viral with thousands of views and shares. This incident is from a block office in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur when a few government employees were sitting outside the office and soaking in some sun in the pleasant winter weather. Meanwhile, a black goat entered the office, took a file of papers in its mouth from a table and ran off. While employees weren't paying attention before, they did so when they noticed that the goat was running away with the file and eating the papers.

The 22-second clip being circulated on Twitter shows the black goat with papers in its mouth and being chased after by a man. During this, another man could be heard in the background saying 'Arre Yaar Dede!' to the goat. The chase lasted for a while as the goat was running fast. In the end of the video, the employee could be seen running behind the goat far off in the distance. The employees managed to get their papers back but the goat had chewed half of them.

Netizens were in splits after watching the video and shared it widely. They also commented over the negligence of the employees.

Watch the viral video below: