Lakhimpur Kheri: Defying Covid-19 norms, a man in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri shot several rounds of celebratory firing after his wife won the post of Pradhan in the recently concluded UP Panchayat Elections. The incident happened in Pasgawanv village, located in Mohammdi Tehsil of Kheri district when the woman's husband took out a victory procession, in strict defiance of the administration's orders, according to Zee News. In the video, he is seen in a sunroof car, dressed in a white attire with and donning a turban. He picks up a gun and fires several rounds of shots from his gun, as a crowd assembles o watch him while his supporters dance and celebrate. Only a few people were seen in masks and no social distancing was followed.

The video is going viral, and many have criticised his irresponsible behaviour in the wake of rising Covid cases.

Notably, The Election Commission had issued an order banning all kinds of victory celebrations and processions on and after May 2, amid Covid-19 surge. The ECI also dictated that no more than two people shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate when they come to collect their election certificate.