Pilibhit: The internet is full of some dangerous stunts and pranks that have gone wrong. Many people, without caring for their safety of their life, are seen attempting stunts to fuel their adrenaline drive. In one such instance, a young man was seen swinging and balancing himself on the high voltage wires in the main market of Amaria town, of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. As people gather around him and watch, the man hangs and performs stunts on the wires. Reportedly, the power lines are being claimed to be an 11 kV high-tension unit.

According to India Today, the power supply was stopped due to the incessant rains and this is how a major accident was averted. Meanwhile, locals alerted the electricity department to not start the power line as the man was hanging on it. A while later, the electricity department officials reached the spot and persuaded the man to come down. The man was identified as Naushad and he sells bangles in his cart in the market area.

UP MAN’S DANGEROUS STUNT ON POWER CABLE: WATCH VIDEO

Pilibhit black Amriya me man 11000 volt light ke tar pe for losing his job pic.twitter.com/Rwtq6N1mmI — Irshad Khan (@IrshadK54670394) September 26, 2022



Notably, such stunts are dangerous and can cause serious accidents. In an attempt to go viral, many people have attempted such stunts and ended up losing their lives.