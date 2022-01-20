Lucknow: Even after a year of India’s COVID vaccination drive, some people are scared of getting the jab whether its due to the rumours about its side effects or the fear of getting inoculated itself.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Panelist Dances On Live TV Debate After Not Getting a Chance To Speak | Watch

A video is going viral on social media where a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district climbed a tree to avoid health workers who were conducting a drive for COVID-19 vaccination as didn’t want to get inoculated. The video showed the man (in red sweater) atop the branch of a tree, clinging to the tree’s bark as he was afraid of getting vaccinated. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman & Little Girl Groove to Dance Meri Rani, Nora Fatehi Calls It Amazing | Watch

The team of officials conducting a drive then ordered the man to come down. An official could be heard directing a health worker to climb the tree after the man and vaccinate him. “Neeche utriye (come down),” the official asks the man.

He then directs health workers to vaccinate the man on the tree itself as he was not coming down. “Lagao ji inko injection lagao,” the official says. But the man gives in, takes off his sweater and shirt, and gets the jab.

While authorities seem to have forcefully brought down the man to vaccinate him, an official said the man was ‘convinced’.

“A boatman and another man who climbed a tree were reluctant to take vaccines but took the jabs after they were convinced,” said Atul Dubey, Block Development Officer, Reoti.

Watch the viral video here: