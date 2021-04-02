Pratapgarh (UP): Though Holi celebrations across the country were low-key and subdued this year due to Covid-19 fear, things got rather dramatic in UP’s Pratapgarh on Monday. Revelling in festivities, a man got so drunk that he climbed a 50-feet tall water tank, leaving the entire town stunned. The incident happened on Monday during afternoon when the man in an inebriated state climbed the water tank and started doing a funny dance routine. Though he wasn’t able to walk straight under the influence of alcohol, he somehow made it to the top of the water tank by climbing the stairs. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Drunk School Teacher Suspended After Video of Him Misbehaving With Students, Parents Goes Viral

Upon reaching there, he played a song on his mobile phone and started dancing, to the fear and amusement of passersby. Seeing the drunk man dancing atop the tank, some people called the cops feared that he might fall. Meanwhile, some others took a video of him, and shared it on social media which has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Thankfully, a mishap was averted as the police reached there on time and was able to bring him down to safety. Notably, the man has pulled off such stunts on previous occasions as well.

In a similar incident a few days back, a man in Rajasthan’s Dholpur climbed a 50-feet-tall Peepal tree, saddened by his wife not returning home for almost two years from her maternal house, After climbing the tree, the man tied both his legs, causing high-voltage drama with his stunt in the entire village.